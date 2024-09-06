Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3562
A hint of Autumn
A walk through the park in Tallinn, and the leaves are beginning to change colour, although it was still 23°C! We were on our way to walk the city wall, which turned out to be a most interesting visit.
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
3868
photos
127
followers
183
following
975% complete
View this month »
3555
3556
3557
3558
3559
3560
3561
3562
Latest from all albums
3556
3557
229
3558
3559
3560
3561
3562
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
6th September 2024 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunlight
,
leaves
,
trees
,
park
,
autumn
,
tallinn
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful shot. Autumn is starting.
September 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close