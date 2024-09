Valga

Not many opportunities for photos today, as we're travelling from Riga to Tallinn via Valga by train. We had three hours to wait in Valga, so we took the opportunity to walk through the park to the border between Latvia and Estonia. The border wasn't obvious so we asked a couple of local lads to tell us where it was. This isn't it, but the actual border was quite unremarkable.

It was 27° today, so way too hot for a walk to the border!