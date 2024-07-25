Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3519
The apple tree
The apple tree was a birthday present 5 years ago and is producing more apples each year. Still quite a small tree, but I'm trying to grow it as an espalier. I don't think they're ready to pick yet, but they're looking good.
25th July 2024
25th Jul 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
3822
photos
130
followers
181
following
964% complete
View this month »
3512
3513
3514
3515
3516
3517
3518
3519
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
25th July 2024 6:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
apple
,
garden
,
espalier
Barb
ace
Beautiful apples! What variety? And what is an espalier? Not familiar with that term...
July 25th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Perfect apples. Are they sweet? We have grown apples before but they were never as lovely as this plus sour! I think we picked wrong variety!
July 25th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
@happypat
I think they will be Pat, but I haven't tried this year's crop yet.
July 25th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close