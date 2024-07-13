Sign up
Photo 3507
Hurst Point lighthouse
We visited Hurst Castle as well as this attractive lighthouse today. The lighthouse was built in 1867 to guide ships through the hazardous western approaches to the Solent.
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
Taken
13th July 2024 2:05pm
lighthouse
,
hampshire
,
solent
,
hurst-point
