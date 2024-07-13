Previous
Hurst Point lighthouse by busylady
Hurst Point lighthouse

We visited Hurst Castle as well as this attractive lighthouse today. The lighthouse was built in 1867 to guide ships through the hazardous western approaches to the Solent.
13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
