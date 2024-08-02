Previous
Winning entry by busylady
One of the winning entries at the Festival of Quilts show today. Held at the NEC near Birmingham, we travelled there by coach and had a lovely day mooching among the many fabric and haberdashery stalls and competition quilts
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
Corinne C ace
What a fun quilt! So unique.
August 2nd, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Very unique
August 2nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Bet it was so much fun! This is so detailed, definitely sown with love.
August 2nd, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
What a lovely day for you and your friends Judith . Hope the air con was working in the exhibition halls
August 2nd, 2024  
