Photo 3527
Winning entry
One of the winning entries at the Festival of Quilts show today. Held at the NEC near Birmingham, we travelled there by coach and had a lovely day mooching among the many fabric and haberdashery stalls and competition quilts
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
4
1
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
9
4
1
365
SM-A525M
2nd August 2024 12:17pm
show
winner
quilt
patchwork
entry
Corinne C
What a fun quilt! So unique.
August 2nd, 2024
Bill Davidson
Very unique
August 2nd, 2024
Beverley
Bet it was so much fun! This is so detailed, definitely sown with love.
August 2nd, 2024
Phil Howcroft
What a lovely day for you and your friends Judith . Hope the air con was working in the exhibition halls
August 2nd, 2024
