Photo 3528
Quilt collage
Just a few more of the wonderful quilts we saw yesterday. I didn't enter any, as I just don't have enough experience. These are all designed by the maker and entered into various categories. The one top right was made by a friend of mine
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
Tags
collage
,
quilts
,
patchwork
,
fesrival-of-quilts
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Wow! Aren't they just fantastic.
August 3rd, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Expertise work!
August 3rd, 2024
wendy frost
ace
Amazing quilting work the designs and colours are wonderful.
August 3rd, 2024
Lesley
ace
So much talent
August 3rd, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely collage like it😊
August 3rd, 2024
