Quilt collage by busylady
Photo 3528

Quilt collage

Just a few more of the wonderful quilts we saw yesterday. I didn't enter any, as I just don't have enough experience. These are all designed by the maker and entered into various categories. The one top right was made by a friend of mine
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
Lesley Aldridge ace
Wow! Aren't they just fantastic.
August 3rd, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Expertise work!
August 3rd, 2024  
wendy frost ace
Amazing quilting work the designs and colours are wonderful.
August 3rd, 2024  
Lesley ace
So much talent
August 3rd, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely collage like it😊
August 3rd, 2024  
