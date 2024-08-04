Sign up
Photo 3529
Mixed flowers
The flowers in front are in a vase, placed in front of some garden flowers. Peter very thoughtfully bought me some extra sunflowers recently to pop into the vase with the others, as he knows how much I like them.
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
3
2
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
4th August 2024 4:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
sunflower
,
crocosmia
Jessica Eby
ace
Looks beautiful! I love sunflowers too :)
August 4th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful colours
August 4th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Enchanting flower arrangement!
August 4th, 2024
