Photo 3545
Happiness is painting
Monty came back from a holiday in France yesterday, and his parents were back to work today. He brought his papier-mache lantern, made on holiday, so he could paint it. He had lots of fun mixing the colours.
20th August 2024
20th Aug 24
6
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
Tags
happy
,
painting
,
grandson
Michelle
Looks a lot of fun
August 20th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Oh that looks like good fun and I see everything is well protected!
August 20th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
proper craft session!
August 20th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic like it👍😊
August 20th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Such a happy face your boy has! Looks like he’s had an interesting & useful time on holiday!
August 20th, 2024
carol white
ace
A lovely smile and fun capture
August 20th, 2024
