So What's Normal - 10 April 2020 by byrdlip
So What's Normal - 10 April 2020

I think we have angered the Sun Gods, gray, overcast sky for this morning. We got the potatoes, climbing peas, bush peas and two rows of carrots planted.

On the other hand, while the pollen is still with us, the leaf buds are starting to appear. I need a t-shirt with "I have allergies, therefore, I sneeze"
J A Byrdlip

