Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
88 / 365
So What's Normal - 10 April 2020
I think we have angered the Sun Gods, gray, overcast sky for this morning. We got the potatoes, climbing peas, bush peas and two rows of carrots planted.
On the other hand, while the pollen is still with us, the leaf buds are starting to appear. I need a t-shirt with "I have allergies, therefore, I sneeze"
10th April 2020
10th Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
1622
photos
45
followers
72
following
24% complete
View this month »
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
Latest from all albums
116
85
117
680
86
118
87
88
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2019
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
10th April 2020 10:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
buds
,
allergies
,
allergy
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close