92 / 365
So What's Normal - 14 April 2020
14th April 2020
14th Apr 20
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles" ""Mathematics...
1629
photos
44
followers
71
following
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
681
119
88
89
90
91
682
92
Views
3
Album
2019
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
14th April 2020 8:16am
Tags
tree
,
bloom
,
swin_2020
