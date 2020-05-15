Sign up
31 / 365
So What's Normal - 15 May 2020
Some people are going back to work. Unless you built your own mud hut, the lumber to build it had to come from somewhere
15th May 2020
15th May 20
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
1687
photos
49
followers
74
following
Tags
log
,
truck
,
swin_2020
Walks @ 7
ace
Familiar PoV and the roads are still rather empty.
May 15th, 2020
