Single Subject April - Followup

Ocean Spray, Holodiscus discolor



Holodiscus means entire disc, referring to the unlobed disc lining the hypanthium (in the rose family, the hypanthium is an enlarged cup or rim that supports the sepals, petals and stamens). Discolor means two-colored; the leaves are green on the upper surface, paler beneath. It is also known as Creambush, Creambush Rock Spirea or Ironwood. Both Oceanspray and Creambush refer to its cascading, creamy-white flower clusters. It is called Ironwood due to the strength of its wood.



