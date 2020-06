Living in a Shaking box

1) pull panels to expose rear of radio 2) do the contortion maneuver to local rear of radio 3) local fuse for radio 4) try to pull the fuse without dismantling the entire vehicle 5) pull wire harness in frustration on not being able to remove the fuse 6) try to remove the fuse again 7) after removing the fuse, find a flashlight (torch) to examine the inside of the fuse (it's dark under the dash) 8) fuse looks good 9) replace fuse 10)re-plug harness 11) turn the volume down on the radio



Move on to the next project