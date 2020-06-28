Previous
Green Grows the Artichoke by byrdlip
Green Grows the Artichoke

The globe artichoke, also known by the names French artichoke and green artichoke in the U.S., is a variety of a species of thistle cultivated as a food.

Plant owner says they are wonderful fresh picked.
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

J A Byrdlip

@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
