climbth up the tree
looks like it didn't get very far in the heat.
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
1744
photos
48
followers
71
following
View this month »
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
70
71
72
73
711
74
75
76
4
2020
NIKON D5100
23rd July 2020 8:39am
tree
,
bug
,
scar
