Sunset on the Road by byrdlip
78 / 365

Sunset on the Road

Finally had a stop where there was a clear view of the horizon from southwest to northeast (ISS flew over while waiting for it to get dark). The idea was to do star trails and had the idea of NEOWISE. Not that I got either, Had to look over light pollution from Spokane, and WalMart really, really lights up their parking lot (outside of Post Falls, ID) I may have gotten the comet, but they look like the negatives you get from the Hubble. But I'm sure I have two nights to try again. And if the WIFI connect holds together, I might get to upload something.
26th July 2020 26th Jul 20

J A Byrdlip

