Previous
Next
Closer To Home by byrdlip
81 / 365

Closer To Home

Close but no cigar. Another night on the road and a final dash over the river and thru the woods, and dodging all the crazy traffic, oh but it won't be a weekend.
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
22% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise