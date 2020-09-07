Previous
Changing Season - 07 September 2020
Changing Season - 07 September 2020

Adjunct to yesterday's photo (06 Sept 2020). This is the beach, tide is out, fog is in, the sun is in there, somewhere.

note to self: Please remember to check setting before you take anything, especially after taking low light photo at the camera's highest ISO.
J A Byrdlip

@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
Photo Details

