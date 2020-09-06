Previous
Changing Season - 06 September 2020 by byrdlip
108 / 365

Changing Season - 06 September 2020

Tide was out, but the slime was, well, slimy, so I could not get out far enough to see the sun. The fog bank was heavy, rolled in about 1 pm, which made surf pictures difficult. 4WD is wonderful on the beach.
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
29% complete

