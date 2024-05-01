Sign up
Photo 912
Sourdough on Day 3
This is after day 2 overnight rest. A little deflation while coming in from our "cold" storage. Pungh it down, divide and put into pans for bread, bread sticks and pizza (tonight)
1st May 2024
1st May 24
J A Byrdlip
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
sourdough
Dave
This reminds me I need to feed mine.
May 2nd, 2024
