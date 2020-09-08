Sign up
Changing Season - 08 September 2020
The New Dungeness Light is a functioning aid to navigation on the Strait of Juan de Fuca, located on the Dungeness Spit in the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge near Sequim, Clallam County, in the U.S. state of Washington.
Fire Map:
https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/environment/wildfire-smoke-blows-into-western-washington-worsening-air-quality/
Locals in Sequim report most of the smoke in the area comes from wildfires in BC.
https://governmentofbc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/f0ac328d88c74d07aa2ee385abe2a41b
Winds coming from the east at this time
https://earth.nullschool.net/#current/wind/surface/level/overlay=temp/orthographic=-116.98,46.73,3000/loc=-116.976,46.726
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
1792
photos
44
followers
67
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2020
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
8th September 2020 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
smoke
,
fires
,
lighthouse
,
sequim
,
cs2020
