Changing Season - 08 September 2020 by byrdlip
Changing Season - 08 September 2020

The New Dungeness Light is a functioning aid to navigation on the Strait of Juan de Fuca, located on the Dungeness Spit in the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge near Sequim, Clallam County, in the U.S. state of Washington.

Fire Map:
https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/environment/wildfire-smoke-blows-into-western-washington-worsening-air-quality/

Locals in Sequim report most of the smoke in the area comes from wildfires in BC. https://governmentofbc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/f0ac328d88c74d07aa2ee385abe2a41b

Winds coming from the east at this time

https://earth.nullschool.net/#current/wind/surface/level/overlay=temp/orthographic=-116.98,46.73,3000/loc=-116.976,46.726
J A Byrdlip

""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
Photo Details

