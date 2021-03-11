Sign up
172 / 365
A rare sight
What light through yonder window breaks? It is the east, OMG it is the sun. Who's idea was it to get up at this ungodly hour?????
I haven't seen anything like this in at least six years.
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
1868
photos
44
followers
69
following
Tags
sunrise
