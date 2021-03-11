Previous
A rare sight by byrdlip
172 / 365

A rare sight

What light through yonder window breaks? It is the east, OMG it is the sun. Who's idea was it to get up at this ungodly hour?????

I haven't seen anything like this in at least six years.
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

J A Byrdlip

