Our eight foot Rose by byrdlip
33 / 365

Our eight foot Rose

Okay, it is call Peace (one variety) that is located high in the air over our jungle, the forgotten area between the Terry-port (a place to park our RV) and the house. Out of sight, out of mine sort of place.

Get out the eight foot step ladder, and avoid the top step, reach out and snap. Straight overhead didn't show all the colours, so a side shot will have to do. Maybe, after we finish some planting while it is cool outside (63F at 1015 PST), I will process one of the other shots. Expectation is for a high of 88F today, down from 101F and 95F on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
14th August 2021 14th Aug 21

J A Byrdlip

@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
