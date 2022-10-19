The Autumn is Coming

When I went to work five days a week, I could always knew when autumn was going to arrive in full force. The leaves would start to show colour and I would start to think about going out to photograph the colours on the up coming weekend. And, as usual, by Friday, a storm would blow in and that would be the end of fall colour for the year.



My weather station looks to have topped out at 65F and the prediction from several source seem to think that the rain arrives on Friday. Although we have seen that before, looking beyond the weekend as best they can, and looking at the high level winds, the Jet stream is about to come our way (weather and ocean data are generated from numerical models earth.nullschool.net implies no guarantee of accuracy Copyright (c) 2022 Cameron Beccario)

