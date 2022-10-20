Previous
Holding On Until The End by byrdlip
58 / 365

Seems the weather consensus failed, BUT I will accept the light rain the is currently falling. Settle the dust and start to soak in before heavier rain falls and just runs off. Glad I got almost everything put away for the winter.

Onward toward the indoor projects.
20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
Photo Details

