58 / 365
Holding On Until The End
Seems the weather consensus failed, BUT I will accept the light rain the is currently falling. Settle the dust and start to soak in before heavier rain falls and just runs off. Glad I got almost everything put away for the winter.
Onward toward the indoor projects.
20th October 2022
20th Oct 22
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
8
2022
NIKON D5100
19th October 2022 12:34pm
bloom
rose
