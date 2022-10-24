Previous
Next
Chagnes in Colour by byrdlip
59 / 365

Chagnes in Colour

Sugar Maple on the east side of the house. The one on the left side is lagging behind
24th October 2022 24th Oct 22

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
16% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise