Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
73 / 365
Indoor Activities
If the cat get outside because of the snow, it sits indoors and watches birds on TV.
{TV Screen toned down, else it is so washed out, in case it looks faked}
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
2121
photos
33
followers
52
following
20% complete
View this month »
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
Latest from all albums
67
68
69
70
71
762
72
73
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
2022
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
2nd December 2022 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
birds
,
cat
,
indoor
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close