Indoor Activities by byrdlip
73 / 365

Indoor Activities

If the cat get outside because of the snow, it sits indoors and watches birds on TV.

{TV Screen toned down, else it is so washed out, in case it looks faked}
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

J A Byrdlip

@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
Photo Details

