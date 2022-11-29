First Accumulation 22-23 - S

A weak to moderate La Niña is expected to impact the weather across much of the United States...
Below-normal temperatures are favored from the Pacific Northwest eastward to the western Great Lakes and the Alaska Panhandle
Wetter-than-average conditions are favored from the Pacific Northwest east into the Great Lakes, and from the Tennessee River Valley northeast into New England. The highest shift in the probabilities is found from eastern Washington into western Montana and from the Ohio River Valley north into the Great Lakes. -- https://www.weather.gov/arx/winter2223outlook