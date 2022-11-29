Previous
Next
First Accumulation 22-23 - S by byrdlip
72 / 365

First Accumulation 22-23 - S

A weak to moderate La Niña is expected to impact the weather across much of the United States...

Below-normal temperatures are favored from the Pacific Northwest eastward to the western Great Lakes and the Alaska Panhandle

Wetter-than-average conditions are favored from the Pacific Northwest east into the Great Lakes, and from the Tennessee River Valley northeast into New England. The highest shift in the probabilities is found from eastern Washington into western Montana and from the Ohio River Valley north into the Great Lakes. -- https://www.weather.gov/arx/winter2223outlook

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/climate/yeardisp.php?wfo=sew&stn=KSEW&submit=Yearly+Charts

Let's see how the computer models can see into the future. Wonder what the comp's decimal precision is?
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
19% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise