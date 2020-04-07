Sign up
Photo 680
Moon over Tacoma
Imagine Mt Rainer on the right horizon, please. Or see yesterday's photo.
https://365project.org/byrdlip/2019/2020-04-07
7th April 2020
7th Apr 20
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
1619
photos
45
followers
72
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
PictureADay
Camera
FC300SE
Taken
7th April 2020 8:45pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
night
,
moon
,
full moon
Harbie
ace
Great shot!
April 8th, 2020
