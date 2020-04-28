Sign up
Photo 689
Squirrel Watch
I know there is a squirrel in the wood pile, and I am going to stay here and wait for it to move.
28th April 2020
28th Apr 20
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
Views
1
Album
PictureADay
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
28th April 2020 10:00am
Tags
squirrel
,
wood
,
wait
,
spaniel
,
cocker
