Photo 706
Drone Meets Tree
Some days things work out for you, others, you just keep running into things. Two props into one branch and the drone does a flip and recovery. Didn't know I had a stunt drone.
I usually have the video running on takeoff and landings, this is an early frame of the flip.
Oh, this is the first branch collision, but not the first drone meets plant material. AND, it kept on flying, see the days sunset picture.
Is it too late for the Half-and-Half Challenge?
18th May 2020
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
