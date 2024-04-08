Previous
Solar Eclipse - Tacoma Style by byrdlip
Photo 905

Solar Eclipse - Tacoma Style

Okay, I don't even know if I was point to where the sun should be AND I am about 20 minutes behind where the local maximum would have occured. But I thought I would do something for the fun of it.

Hope everyone a chance to get a better shot then I did, without injuring you eye sight.
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

J A Byrdlip

@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
