Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 905
Solar Eclipse - Tacoma Style
Okay, I don't even know if I was point to where the sun should be AND I am about 20 minutes behind where the local maximum would have occured. But I thought I would do something for the fun of it.
Hope everyone a chance to get a better shot then I did, without injuring you eye sight.
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
2340
photos
35
followers
46
following
247% complete
View this month »
898
899
900
901
902
903
904
905
Latest from all albums
901
141
902
142
903
904
143
905
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
PictureADay
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
8th April 2024 12:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
gray
,
eclipse
,
style
,
solar
,
tacoma
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close