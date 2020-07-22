Previous
Next
Bugs on the Windshield by byrdlip
Photo 712

Bugs on the Windshield

Rule of the road: There always will be a bug splat on the windshield where ever you want to look thru.
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
195% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise