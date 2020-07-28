Math Quiz - Word problem

You are on a trip. You have to drive 190 miles from your last night's camp to the camp you are going to stay at tonight. Because of the outside temperature and heading into the sun, you want to make the best time that you can. Oh, you're driving a 36ft MH with a 15ft trailer (empty), you get about 9 MPH and you are facing a very warm headwind. What are the odds that you will get three really juicy bugs dead-center on your line of sight? The windshield has a center post, so each side is about 4 by 4 1/2, call it 25 sq feet to make life easy. So they all splat in about a 1`1/2 to 2 sq ft area.



Isn't highway driving fun?