Photo 745
Clouds and ?
Stack of three photos. the streak starts at the bottom and goes to the upper right. That would be 30 seconds of travel time, so I don't think it would be a meteor, most that I saw on a live stream were one to three second duration.
On to tonight.
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
Album
PictureADay
Camera
D5100
Taken
11th August 2021 11:21pm
