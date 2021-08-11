Previous
Clouds and ? by byrdlip
Photo 745

Clouds and ?

Stack of three photos. the streak starts at the bottom and goes to the upper right. That would be 30 seconds of travel time, so I don't think it would be a meteor, most that I saw on a live stream were one to three second duration.

On to tonight.
11th August 2021 11th Aug 21

J A Byrdlip

@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
