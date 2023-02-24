Previous
Someone OPEN THE WINDOW!!! by byrdlip
Photo 795

Someone OPEN THE WINDOW!!!

I want to go out and play. I don't care how cold it is. I don't care that there is snow on the ground. (What is snow???)

I want to play with the squirrel.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

J A Byrdlip

