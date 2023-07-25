Sign up
nothing pointless about this gig
The Rock Man said, “Say, babe, there ain’t nothing pointless about this gig. The thing is you see what you want to see and you hear what you want to hear. You dig? Did you ever see Paris?”
“No.”
“Did you ever see New Delhi?”
“No.”
“Well, that’s it. You see what you want to see and you hear what you want to hear.”
—Nilsson, The Point (1971)
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
Tags
gig
,
see
,
pointless
