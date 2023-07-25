Previous
nothing pointless about this gig by byrdlip
Photo 850

nothing pointless about this gig

The Rock Man said, “Say, babe, there ain’t nothing pointless about this gig. The thing is you see what you want to see and you hear what you want to hear. You dig? Did you ever see Paris?”

“No.”

“Did you ever see New Delhi?”

“No.”

“Well, that’s it. You see what you want to see and you hear what you want to hear.”

—Nilsson, The Point (1971)
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
232% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise