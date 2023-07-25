nothing pointless about this gig

The Rock Man said, “Say, babe, there ain’t nothing pointless about this gig. The thing is you see what you want to see and you hear what you want to hear. You dig? Did you ever see Paris?”



“No.”



“Did you ever see New Delhi?”



“No.”



“Well, that’s it. You see what you want to see and you hear what you want to hear.”



—Nilsson, The Point (1971)