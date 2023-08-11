Sign up
Previous
Photo 857
The Roaming herd
Going from yard to yard, groups of deer forage where they can and want. This group paid us a visit one afternoon while we were at the beach.
And everyone slowed down, if not coming to a complete stop, while they were crossing the road.
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
PictureADay
Camera
LML212VL
Taken
11th August 2023 5:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
deer
,
herd
