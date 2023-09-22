Previous
Next
2023-09-22 by byrdlip
Photo 870

2023-09-22

Continuing saga.
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
238% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Nice shot
September 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise