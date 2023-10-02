Sign up
Photo 872
Time To Find A Rake
Cool evenings and normal misty rains.
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
Photo Details
Tags
tree
,
color
,
fall
,
autumn
