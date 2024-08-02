Two Different Angles

While adding to the compost detritus pile (usual stuff that you rake off the driveway, fir needles, caps off of new growth(bumper crop this year), leaves, rocks, dust and twigs) off the side of the landing, that make up our parking area. I looked over the side and spotted that "bone" that was under a bush, a nicely cleared area with an entrance and exit path, made by something large that pushed the bush to the side for quite some distance around the southern margin. I didn't get the camera the first day, but when I came out the second day, the "bone" had moved, about a foot from the "original" postion. Coyote or bear? Will put it on my list of this to do and contact DNR for evaluation, if they are interest, or if they will point me in a direction to see what "it" might have been.