Photo 940
Ohhhh, The weather outside is stormy ...
currently, we are having a twenty (20) mile storm, lightning every twenty miles. So while we still have power, there is the winds aloft at ~18K feet and the barometer for the past two days.. (and I thought the storm was heading east....BOOOOM).
Not A Photo *****
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
weather
storm
notapicture
