Inventory Continues by byrdlip
Inventory Continues

This box contain two levels, Not sure exactly what the next layer looks like, but should be similar to this one.

It has taken over forty years, but I think that most of these will make it to a layout within the next year, if only for a test run. Looks like one industry will be a beverage wholesaler.

A game show: here are you freight cars, make a railroad.

The next box contains some box sets, German, Italian, British and Amtrak passenger train set.
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

J A Byrdlip

@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
