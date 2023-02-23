Previous
When you can't get to the club layout ... by byrdlip
When you can't get to the club layout ...

stay at home and play with trains.

Although the snow was lite and powdery (almost thought I was back in Colorado) , the roads were mostly clear, the building management didn't open for business until late, the club decided not to open today, so stay home and work on what you have.
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

J A Byrdlip

@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
