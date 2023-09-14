Sign up
119 / 365
Awaiting the Tide
The new industrail area will have a rail barge service. Currently the tide has not risen, so the tug waits in dry dock.
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
Tags
road
,
dry
,
rail
,
boat
,
trains
,
dock
,
tug
,
drydock
Dave
ace
Nice
September 15th, 2023
