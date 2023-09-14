Previous
Awaiting the Tide by byrdlip
Awaiting the Tide

The new industrail area will have a rail barge service. Currently the tide has not risen, so the tug waits in dry dock.
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

J A Byrdlip

@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
Dave ace
Nice
September 15th, 2023  
