Previous
Sharing a meal with one another by byrdlip
127 / 365

Sharing a meal with one another

Hope everyone had a happy and safe Christmas Day and Eve.

Condolences to all that lost family members during this season of the year. Our Granddauther lost her Paternal grandmother just recently and we all morn the loss. She will be sorely missed.
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
34% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise