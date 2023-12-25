Sign up
127 / 365
Sharing a meal with one another
Hope everyone had a happy and safe Christmas Day and Eve.
Condolences to all that lost family members during this season of the year. Our Granddauther lost her Paternal grandmother just recently and we all morn the loss. She will be sorely missed.
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
2301
photos
35
followers
48
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Railroad
Camera
LML212VL
Taken
21st December 2023 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
