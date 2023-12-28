Previous
Getting Ready for the Snow Fall by byrdlip
128 / 365

Getting Ready for the Snow Fall

Getting the Jordan snowplow in position for winter. The group is hoping that the 1950 record of 38.5 in. (0.9779 m) during January doesn't repeat.
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise