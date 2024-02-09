Sign up
134 / 365
Speed Check
How fast are you going at scale? How fast is too fast? (leaving the rails is too fast)
What is believable and what is realistic?
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles" ""Mathematics...
Tags
road
,
rail
,
trains
,
scale
,
bnsf
,
bnmr
