Loch Maree
Photo 435

Loch Maree

It looks beautiful and tranquil and it is. However the photo does not introduce you to the nightmare of midges. I have not experienced them like this. In the morning though I still managed to go in for a dip.
4th August 2020

Cally

@callymazoo
I love photography, but more what others capture. In the past, when travelling I have taken some really pleasing shots but they are all pre...
