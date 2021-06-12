Sign up
Photo 508
over the wall
on one of the many practice walks for my sons Duke of Edinburgh expedition
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
0
0
Cally
@callymazoo
I love photography, but more what others capture. In the past, when travelling I have taken some really pleasing shots but they are all pre...
507
508
509
510
511
512
513
514
Views
4
Album
365 2017
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
12th June 2021 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
green
,
dry stone wall mountains
